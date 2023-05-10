Georgia Gwinnett College junior Julius Kaufmann has been named to the NAIA Men’s Tennis Academic All-District team for his performances on the court and in the classroom, as selected by members of the College Sports Communicators organization.
Eligible student-athletes needed to play in 50% of competitions during the 2022-23 athletic season, maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, and be a sophomore or higher in grade class.
Kaufmann, an international business major, is now on the ballot for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced later this spring.
The Hinwill, Switzerland, native joined GGC for the 2022-23 athletic season after the program at San Diego Christian College (California) was shut down.
Kaufmann has contributed to the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies’ success this spring through doubles play, winning five of the six matches, and competed in singles during three tournaments last fall. He has posted a 3-1 record on the No. 3 court and was victorious in both of his matches at No. 2 doubles.
Georgia Gwinnett College takes a 13-match winning streak into postseason play as the No. 2 seed in the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament in Mobile, Alabama. The team is scheduled to play Wednesday, May 17, against the winner of a first-round match between No. 15 seed St. Thomas University (Florida) and No. 18 seed Grace College (Indiana).
