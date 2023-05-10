Kaufmann backhand.jpg

Julius Kaufmann in action during a Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis match.

 GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College junior Julius Kaufmann has been named to the NAIA Men’s Tennis Academic All-District team for his performances on the court and in the classroom, as selected by members of the College Sports Communicators organization.

Eligible student-athletes needed to play in 50% of competitions during the 2022-23 athletic season, maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, and be a sophomore or higher in grade class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.