Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer junior Joy Mertzig and freshman Matilda Johansson have been recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Players of the Week to culminate the league’s inaugural regular season.
Mertzig earned the Offensive Player of the Week award after a record-setting performance during last Saturday’s Senior Day match. Her eight points in the 8-0 victory against Florida College set a program single-match record. The Stockholm, Sweden, native also tied a record with three goals, while her 11 shot attempts were the second most in a match in program history. She added two assists in the regular-season finale.
The senior’s offensive play helped the Grizzlies score a season-high eight goals and the most goals in a match since August 31, 2019.
The second hat trick of the season added to Mertzig’s school record of 38 career goals. That has helped the Grizzlies collect 49 wins over the last four seasons.
Johansson, the Defensive Player of the Week, made three saves in a scoreless first half of Saturday’s home victory against Florida College. The goalkeeper from Landvetter, Sweden, helped GGC post its sixth shutout of the season, an achievement she shared with sophomore Matilda Waldt.
Johansson picked up her sixth win of the season and turned away two shots in the opening five minutes before the Grizzlies scored the first of four first-half goals.
Georgia Gwinnett College (9-6-1) will host the CAC women’s soccer championship tournament November 12-13 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
