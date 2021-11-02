Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer player Joy Mertzig has added another accolade to her standout career, becoming the first player in program history to be named a National Player of the Week by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
The junior earned the organization’s Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, November 2. The award came after Mertzig was selected for a similar honor from the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) and then voting by a nationwide panel of collegiate officials.
Mertzig had a historic performance in last Saturday’s regular-season finale, collecting a single-game program record with eight points in the Grizzlies’ 8-0 victory against Florida College at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Stockholm, Sweden, native also tied a program record with three goals, while her 11 shot attempts were the second most in a match ever by a GGC player. She assisted on two other goals in the match.
Mertzig’s hat trick was her second of the 2021 season and added to a school record 38 career goals. Those tallies have helped the program collect 49 wins during the past four seasons.
This marks the 10th season for the GGC women’s soccer program.
Georgia Gwinnett College (9-6-1) is planning to host the CAC women’s soccer championship tournament November 12-13 on the team’s home pitch in Lawrenceville.
