Ponder second.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Jon Ponder during a win over Crowley's Ridge on April 14, 2023.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

After leading the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to three victories in the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference Showdown, along with another midweek triumph, a pair of Grizzlies have been earned CAC Hitter and Pitcher of the Week honors

Outfielder Jon Ponder earned the Hitter of the Week award after registering multiple hits in three games last week. The Parkview grad set a program record by recording a hit across 28 straight games, including a 3-for-5 performance, with a home run, during Sunday’s contest against Florida National University.

