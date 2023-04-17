After leading the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to three victories in the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference Showdown, along with another midweek triumph, a pair of Grizzlies have been earned CAC Hitter and Pitcher of the Week honors
Outfielder Jon Ponder earned the Hitter of the Week award after registering multiple hits in three games last week. The Parkview grad set a program record by recording a hit across 28 straight games, including a 3-for-5 performance, with a home run, during Sunday’s contest against Florida National University.
The hitting streak broke Cam Coursey’s previous mark of 27 straight games set during the 2019 campaign.
Ponder, the Grizzlies’ leadoff hitter, batted .583 (7-for-12), with eight runs scored, two doubles, and four RBI for the week. The junior also had four steals.
For the season, Ponder carries a .398 batting average with 12 home runs, 14 doubles, 39 RBI, and 58 runs scored. He has successfully swiped 27 bases in 32 attempts (84% success rate).
Left hander Tyler Clayton received the Pitcher of the Week honor following a dominant one-hit performance last Tuesday against Talladega College (Alabama), a team receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll.
The Douglasville native matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in the seven-inning outing – his third complete game of the season. He surrendered the lone hit, an infield single, in the second inning of the midweek outing.
For this spring, Clayton has a 5-1 record with a 3.91 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 50.2 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.