LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez, both juniors, combined forces to capture the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional doubles championship Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
And another title will be coming for GGC on Monday, September 19.
Lysykh and Fernandez, the tournament’s top-seeded tandem, won a pair of matches on Sunday. First, they defeated a team from Tennessee Wesleyan University by an 8-5 score in the semifinals before picking up a 6-4, 6-4 victory against the No. 2 seed featuring fellow GGC teammates junior Liza Velykorodna and sophomore Cassidy Mataia for the regional crown.
“We’ve played against each other a lot during practice so it was tough to play teammates in these tournaments,” said Lysykh.
Lysykh will face another GGC teammate Monday in senior Tereza Koplova for the singles championship. Lysykh is the top seed in the women’s draw as well.
As ITA South Regional champions, the Lysykh-Fernandez doubles team will join either Lysykh or Koplova in the ITA Cup to compete for NAIA individual national championships October 13-16 in Rome, Georgia. All regional champions automatically qualify for the tournament, while semifinalists are eligible for at-large consideration. That could include more Grizzlies after the program had all four singles and three doubles teams advancing to the semifinals this weekend.
Fernandez was a member of the ITA South Regional doubles titlists for the second straight season. This was her first fall to be playing with Lysykh.
“It feels good to be a champion again and qualifying for the national championship. There are things we need to improve during upcoming weeks of practice,” said Fernandez.
“Winning both regional titles gives our players a boost of confidence heading into next month’s individual national championships," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "The girls’ play got better throughout the weekend. We have one goal in mind: to be successful whenever we’re on the court.”
