Excellence on the mound and in the classroom has earned Georgia Gwinnett College baseball alumnus Hunter Dollander the 2021 Academic All-American of the Year award for NAIA baseball by College Sports Information Directors of America.
Dollander was selected among sports information directors from throughout the country for his academic work during his college career and athletic accomplishments from the 2021 season.
Student-athletes needed a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average, attended their current institution for a full calendar year, and be selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
Dollander is the first baseball player in program history to earn the Academic All-American of the Year honor from CoSIDA. He is the second GGC student-athlete to receive the distinction, joining men’s tennis player Kevin Konfederak in 2018 in the program’s At-Large category. Georgia Gwinnett College has collected 24 Academic All-Americans and garnered at least one selection for five consecutive years.
Dollander played a vital role in GGC’s 2021 NAIA national championship campaign, being named the most outstanding player at the Avista NAIA World Series after picking up victories against Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Central Methodist University (Missouri). The triumph against CMU gave the Grizzlies the first NAIA national title in program history.
The 2021 exercise science graduate from Evans, Georgia, was named the Association of Independent Institutions’ 2021 Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the all-tournament team. He had a 12-1 record and 3.09 earned run average in 15 starts this past spring. The right hander had 99 strikeouts in 87.1 innings and also had three complete games and two shutouts.
For his career, Dollander holds GGC career program records with 28 victories, 241 strikeouts, 40 starts, and 241.1 innings. He had a 28-2 career record and helped the Grizzlies win two A.I.I. titles and make three World Series appearances.
