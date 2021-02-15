Georgia Gwinnett College junior softball player Holly Janco has earned the first Association of Independent Institutions Softball Hitter of the Week award for the spring season.
The Auburn, Georgia, native helped the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies win all four games last week against nationally ranked opponents.
Janco batted .625 with five hits and drove in four runs in doubleheader sweeps against No. 21 Reinhardt University (Georgia) and No. 9 Truett-McConnell University (Georgia) in the opening week.
The infielder went 2-for-2 with a run scored in the season opener against Reinhardt last Wednesday. Then, she added a key two-run single that gave GGC the 3-2 win.
Then last Friday, Janco was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scoring a run in the second game against Truett-McConnell at the GGC Softball Complex.
For the week, Janco had a .700 on-base percentage by also reaching base twice on walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.