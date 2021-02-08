Helping lead the No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a home victory Sunday evening has earned junior Gavin Heltemes the Association of Independent Institutions first Baseball Pitcher of the Week award for the 2021 season.
The right hander struck out nine batters across four innings in the Grizzlies’ 10-5 win against No. 17 Reinhardt University (Georgia) at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native allowed just two hits and one unearned run in his GGC debut.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 1-2 after opening the season against three nationally ranked opponents. The team is scheduled to host the Southeast Rumble from Thursday, February 11, through Saturday, February 13.
