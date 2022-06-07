Georgia Gwinnett College baseball battery mates Austin Bates and Rob Hamby have been recognized for their strong play on the diamond this spring, earning NAIA All-America honorable mention team accolades, announced Tuesday, June 7, by the national office.
The duo increases the baseball program’s All-America list to 20 players, with Bates and Hamby earning national recognition for the first time in their careers.
Bates started all 62 games in his senior season as the team’s catcher. He batted .368 during the 2022 season, collecting 82 hits and 45 runs batted in, along with 16 doubles, two triples, and two home runs.
The Ossining, New York, native was the Continental Athletic Conference 2022 Player of the Year and played a major role in the Grizzlies making Avista NAIA World Series appearances in 2022 and 2021, when the program captured its first national championship.
Meanwhile, Hamby had an 8-3 record in 15 starts during his junior season as a pitcher. He was named the CAC 2022 Pitcher of the Year after having 80 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.
The right hander from Demorest, Georgia, was particularly effective on the mound for GGC in postseason play. He tossed a shutout against Iowa Wesleyan University in the CAC tournament before recording a victory against Hope International University (California) in the NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket.
Georgia Gwinnett College posted a 46-16 record, won the inaugural CAC championship and advanced to the Avista NAIA World Series for the fifth time in program history.
