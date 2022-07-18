Administrators and a student-athlete within Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics have been recognized by the Continental Athletic Conference for their exemplary performances and outstanding commitment to academics, character and citizenship during the 2021-22 athletic year.
GGC Associate Vice President of Athletics Dr. Darin S. Wilson earned the Athletic Director of the Year award. Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations and Compliance Dr. Ian Potter was selected the Charles Morris Administrator of the Year.
Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Shira Williams was named the Athletic Trainer of the Year. Junior softball player Sydney Pelaez was named the A.O. Duer Scholarship award winner.
Each award winner is now eligible for national NAIA honors in their categories. The national awards will be presented in the fall.
Wilson has led Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics since 2011 and 2021-22 marked the school’s 10th season of intercollegiate athletics. Under his leadership the Grizzlies have captured 16 NAIA national championships, with national titles in men’s and women’s tennis added this past spring.
Potter completed his 10th year as GGC’s assistant athletic director for internal operations and compliance. He serves as the CAC’s compliance eligibility chair and in 2021-22 was the inaugural president for the Athletics Compliance Administrators Association from 2016-19 and past president in 2019-20. Potter also helped create the compliance administrator position within the NAIA. This position had not been officially recognized by the membership. The Administrator of the Year award, recognizing an administrator engaged in all phases of NAIA athletics, was named in honor of Charles Morris, who was past NAIA associate executive director.
Williams was recognized by the CAC for the second consecutive season. She overseas daily athletic training operations for GGC’s women’s soccer and baseball teams while supervising the training staff’s student intern program. Williams completed her 10th season at the college in 2021-22.
The A.O. Duer Scholarship Award is presented by Daktronics to a student-athlete excelling in academics, character and citizenship. The NAIA has presented this award annually since 1967 in recognition of the NAIA’s former executive secretary. Pelaez was a first-team 2022 Academic All-America selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The catcher also received all-CAC honors after batting .405, hitting six home runs and driving in 33 runs while starting all 50 games during the 2022 season. She also was named to the conference’s all-tournament team after helping lead GGC to the championship. Off the diamond, Pelaez was an active member of GGC’s Student Council and Council for Student-Athletes.
