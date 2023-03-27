Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood has earned the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week award for the third time this season.
Wood turned in a pair of dominant pitching performances with two-hit shutouts against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) last weekend. The right hander struck out 15 batters and did not allow a base runner to advance past first base in last Friday’s 2-0 victory.
The Mt. Juliet, Tenn., native then struck out 14 batters to secure the series victory on Saturday in another 2-0 triumph.
Wood has tossed two perfect games among her six shutouts while earning a 11-1 record this season. She also ranks among the nation’s leader with 152 strikeouts and a 0.34 earned run average.
Georgia Gwinnett College (25-6) completed a 27-game home stand by winning three of the four games against Lindsey Wilson last weekend at the Grizzly Softball Complex. The team is scheduled to travel to No. 13 Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday, March 28, from Cochran, Georgia, starting at 2 p.m.
