Wood pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

A history-making performance has Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood earning NAIA National Softball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

The right hander became the first pitcher in NAIA history to toss three perfect games in a single season. The latest effort came when Wood retired all 21 batters she faced in last Saturday’s victory at Truett-McConnell University (Georgia).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.