A history-making performance has Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood earning NAIA National Softball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.
The right hander became the first pitcher in NAIA history to toss three perfect games in a single season. The latest effort came when Wood retired all 21 batters she faced in last Saturday’s victory at Truett-McConnell University (Georgia).
For the week, Wood went 3-0 with three shutouts and 30 strikeouts across 20 innings.
Wood’s perfect-game performance came after she posted a two-hit shutout at No. 21 College of Coastal Georgia last Wednesday. She finished that game by retiring the final 16 batters, including eight straight by strikeout. That helped the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies become the first team to earn a victory on Coastal Georgia’s diamond.
The Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, native previously tossed perfect games against Ohio Christian University on February 8 and Bacone College (Oklahoma) on March 10.
Wood previously garnered national NAIA Pitcher of the Week honors March 28 after a pair of two-hit shutouts, with 29 combined strikeouts, against Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky).
Ranking second nationally with a 0.34 earned run average and 214 strikeouts, Wood has a 17-1 record and one save this season. She has 10 shutouts after 16 starts this spring.
