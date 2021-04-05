Helping lead their teams to close out the regular season with victories has earned Georgia Gwinnett College seniors Alfredo Rivera and Natalie Ferrin the final Association of Independent Institutions Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week awards before postseason play begins this week.
Rivera tallied three assists in last Thursday’s 4-0 win against Thomas University. The midfielder set the program record with 12 assists on the season.
The Brookwood grad has recorded three assists in each of GGC’s last two matches – home wins against Point University on March 23 and Thomas.
Meanwhile, Ferrin is being recognized for the second consecutive week after scoring a goal and providing an assist in the Grizzlies’ 3-1 win at USC Beaufort (South Carolina) last Saturday.
The Tampa, Fla., native found the back of the net for the eventual game-winning goal in the 27th minute of the match. The midfielder provided the assist on GGC’s first goal of the match, happening in the 24th minute.
