For the third consecutive week, the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has had a player named the Continental Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Senior Alexa Good received the latest honor after tossing a two-hit shutout in the Grizzlies’ 8-0 victory against No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan University last Saturday. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native struck out four batters and did not issue a walk in the game.
The right-hander stands 4-0 this spring with two shutouts and a 1.68 earned run average. She has recorded 27 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.
Sophomore Annalise Wood was named the CAC Pitcher of the Week for the first two weeks of the 2023 season.
Georgia Gwinnett College (10-3) is scheduled to host the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) in a doubleheader on Friday, March 3, at the Grizzly Softball Complex, starting at 2 p.m. The four-game series between the two teams will continue on Saturday, March 4, at noon.
