Good pitch.jpg

Alexa Good pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

For the third consecutive week, the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team has had a player named the Continental Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Senior Alexa Good received the latest honor after tossing a two-hit shutout in the Grizzlies’ 8-0 victory against No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan University last Saturday. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native struck out four batters and did not issue a walk in the game.

