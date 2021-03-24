Winning the clinching point for Georgia Gwinnett College’s record-setting 138th straight dual match victory has earned freshman Alex Gurmendi recognition as the first NAIA National Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the 2021 season.
This is the first time since 2017 that a GGC men’s tennis player has been honored by the NAIA.
Gurmendi secured two of GGC’s five points in the March 15 match against No. 14 University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky). He served out the No. 3 doubles match to clinch the doubles point in the contest and later defeated No. 7-ranked Martin Barbier 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to clinch the match victory.
Gurmendi has a 14-1 record in singles and is 15-0 in doubles so far this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College, ranked No. 1 within the NAIA with a 15-0 record, now holds the record for the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
