A Georgia Gwinnett College player has been recognized as the NAIA Baseball Player of the Week for the second straight week.
This time its junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski after hitting five home runs and scoring 14 runs in six victories. The honor was announced by the national office on Tuesday, March 14.
Sczepkowski’s strong play helped lead the No. 5-ranked Grizzlies outscore the opposition by an 84-11 margin in six games. He hit .524, drove in 12 runs, had five home runs, and score 14 runs.
The Reading, Pennsylvania, native opened the week by scoring five runs and hitting a pair of home runs against Madonna University (Michigan) last Tuesday. He then capped the outstanding performances with a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning against Iowa Wesleyan University in last Saturday’s finale of the Continental Athletic Conference Invitational on the GGC’s home diamond.
For the season, Sczepkowski leads the Grizzlies with a .434 batting average, a .987 slugging percentage, 37 runs batted in, and 75 total bases. He is tied for the team lead with 10 home runs and has 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts.
Last week, classmate Devin Warner also was named the NAIA National Baseball Player of the Week after connecting on five home runs during five GGC games.
