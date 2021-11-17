Georgia Gwinnett College junior midfielder Addie Adame and head coach Mike Giuliano headline the Continental Athletic Conference women’s soccer Player and Coach of the Year postseason awards for the league’s inaugural season.
Four members of the Grizzlies’ 2021 CAC championship team earned first- and second-team all-conference honors. Joining Adame, a Parkview grad, as first-team selections were junior defenders Lena Balck and Joy Mertzig along with sophomore forward Kyara Armenta. Second-team honors went to sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Johansson, sophomore midfielder Bre Harvey (Parkview), sophomore forward Victoria Watson and freshman defender Ola Orelesi (Grayson).
Adame anchored the Grizzlies with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points. She scored three game-winning goals and started all 18 matches. Adame received the Player of the Year honor for the first time in her career.
Giuliano guided GGC to this year’s CAC tournament title and 11-6-1 record so far in the 2021 season.
Mertzig received the CAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award and tied Adame for team-high honors with 11 goals and four assists. Her 41 career goals are a program record.
Balck is tied for fourth on the team with six points behind two goals and two assists. She started all 18 matches on the Grizzlies’ back defensive line.
Armenta contributed five goals and is tied for the team lead with four assists.
Johansson has posted an 8-5-1 record in goal this fall and had made 43 saves in 14 matches.
Harvey scored her first goal of the season in last Saturday’s CAC championship match and started 15 of the team’s 17 matches in her first season in Lawrenceville.
Watson contributed two goals and attempted 38 shots in 17 starts.
Orelesi helped the Grizzlies post eight shutouts among her 14 starts this fall.
Georgia Gwinnett College is preparing to compete in the 2021 NAIA Opening Round on Thursday, November 18, at 3 p.m. against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) from Marian University in Indianapolis, Ind.
