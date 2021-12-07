Georgia Gwinnett College junior women’s soccer players Addie Adame and Lena Balck have been recognized for their academic and athletic successes as Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Adame earned first-team accolades while Balck was named to the organization’s second team after a 2021 season in which the Grizzlies had an 11-7-1 record, won the Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) championship and appeared in the NAIA Opening Round.
CoSIDA's Academic All-America program recognizes student-athletes for their strong performances in the classroom and on the soccer pitch. Players must have achieved a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point average and attended their current institution for a full calendar year. The student-athletes are also selected in a nationwide vote among sports information directors.
GGC now has had 27 Academic All-Americans during the past decade of intercollegiate athletics for the college, with seven women’s soccer honorees. Adame is the second player in program history to garner first-team accolades.
This is the second consecutive year that Adame, a psychology major, has been recognized by CoSIDA after being a second-team award recipient following the 2020-21 season. The midfielder from Lilburn, Georgia, started all 19 matches and was named the CAC Player of the Year this fall, after tying for team-high honors with 11 goals, including three game-winners, and 26 points. She was named to the CAC all-tournament team after scoring a pair of goals and contributing an assist.
Balck, a business major, enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 that featured first-team all-CAC honors, a spot on the conference’s all-tournament team and the league’s Offensive Player of the Week award. The defender from Himmelpforten, Germany, helped the Grizzlies post eight shutouts in her 19 matches while also scoring two goals and contributing two assists to the offensive effort.
