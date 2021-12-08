Georgia Gwinnett College junior women’s soccer players Addie Adame and Joy Mertzig have been recognized as honorable mention NAIA All-Americans for their strong performances during the 2021 season.
The national office announced the postseason honors on Wednesday.
The duos’ play helped the Grizzlies post an 11-7-1 record, win the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) tournament championship, and play in the NAIA Opening Round for the fifth straight season.
Adame, a Parkview grad, earned NAIA honors for the first time after the midfielder was named the CAC’s Player of the Year. She also grabbed a spot on the all-tournament team after helping GGC capture the title. She scored 11 goals and contributed four assists for 26 points in 19 matches this past fall.
Off the pitch, Adame was a first Academic All-American team selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Mertzig becomes the program’s first three-time All-American. She earned honorable mention honors in 2021 and 2018 and was a third-team selection in 2019. This fall, the defender scored 11 goals and provided four assists to tie Adame for team-high honors with 26 points. She was named the CAC tournament’s most outstanding player after scoring a hat trick in GGC’s semifinal victory against Iowa Wesleyan University.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Mertzig set program records for career goals (41) and points (97).
