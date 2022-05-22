MOBILE, Ala. — One word summarizes the 2022 Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team and season.
Dominance.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (17-0) capped off the program’s third consecutive undefeated season with a 4-0 victory Saturday afternoon against No. 2 seed Keiser University (Fla.) in the championship match of the NAIA National Championships at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The title marks the sixth consecutive national championship and seventh overall for the program.
GGC lost only three points among its 17 matches and ended the spring campaign sweeping its last 15 opponents. That includes a 16-0 mark in four matches during the 2022 NAIA National Championships in Mobile.
Another evidence of the Grizzlies’ dominance was their collective 84-3 score in all matches this season.
“It’s incredible what this team has been able to accomplish this season. This has been a great group to coach. We proved that we were the best team here (at the championships),” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
GGC picked up the doubles point in a dominating manner. The sophomore tandem of Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler won six of the seven games on the No. 2 court. The duo nearly completed their match before a 90-minute lightning and rain delay halted play.
When play resumed, the Grizzlies closed out the other two doubles matches. Senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez got the clinching doubles point with a 6-4 victory on the No. 1 court. Genovese held serve to give the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead before the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s top-ranked NAIA doubles team and ITA Cup national champions broke Keiser’s serve for the point.
The positive momentum carried over into singles with the Grizzlies winning three quick points as dark clouds and more rain appeared to be moving into the tennis complex.
Genovese closed out her standout career by winning all 12 games on the No. 1 singles court. The Lewisville, Texas, native is the only player in GGC’s women’s tennis program history to win a NAIA singles, doubles, and team national championship during a career.
“I was excited when I woke up today and reflected on everything that I have gone through during my time as a Grizzly. I embraced it. I could not have imagined a better last match. I’m always going to remember it. I gave it my all and best,” said Genovese.
Hodges added, “Maria is the most decorated women’s athlete in GGC athletics. She did a great job of setting up her other teammates. I’m super proud of her and what she has accomplished in her time as a Grizzly.”
The team’s third point came moments later as Pichler earned a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 singles court.
Then moments later, the victorious Grizzlies were rushing the No. 4 court after Lysykh clinched the match and national championship with 6-3 set scores in her match.
Her strong play throughout the week had Lysykh named the National Championships’ Most Outstanding Player for the second consecutive season.
“I didn’t expect to win the award again this year as we have a team full of deserving players. I was surprised to hear my name announced (for the award),” said Lysykh.
Amid the championship celebration, Hodges stated, “Our women’s program is for real. I think everyone knows how good we are and we’re in a great position going forward.”
