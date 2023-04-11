Lysykh backhand.jpg

Iryna Lysykh hits a shot during a Georgia Gwinnett College tennis match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

ATLANTA — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team collected an impressive 8-1 victory at NCAA Division III No. 9 Emory University on Tuesday evening.

The Grizzlies (16-1) swept the three doubles matches to grab a 3-0 lead in the match between crosstown rivals. This was the team’s second victory of the spring season over Emory after a 5-2 win in Lawrenceville on February 10.

