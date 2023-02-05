Lespes forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Justine Lespes in action during the NAIA Indoor Championship on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Hassan Khan/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team valiantly fought to the bitter end, nearly completing a dramatic singles comeback in a 4-3 loss to Keiser University (Fla.) during Sunday’s championship match of the Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship.

The finale featured a matchup of the NAIA’s top two teams, which also happened to be the top two seeds in the weekend tournament.

