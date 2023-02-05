OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team valiantly fought to the bitter end, nearly completing a dramatic singles comeback in a 4-3 loss to Keiser University (Fla.) during Sunday’s championship match of the Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship.
The finale featured a matchup of the NAIA’s top two teams, which also happened to be the top two seeds in the weekend tournament.
The No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (4-1) battled back after dropping the doubles point and splitting the first four singles points to trail the No. 2 Seahawks 3-2.
The match was tied 3-3 after GGC senior Angel Carney won a three-set match at No. 5 singles, winning the final two sets by 6-3 and 6-2 scores.
Then, junior Teodora Jovic also forced a third set on the No. 1 court and held a 2-1 lead over Elyse Lavender. However, the Keiser player was able to recover and took the deciding match point by winning the deciding third set by a 6-3 score.
Sunday’s loss ended the Grizzlies’ 63-match winning streak, dating back to March 27, 2019.
Keiser (5-0) won the doubles point as Violet Apisah and Ksenija-Ana Vujacic were victorious 6-4 on the No. 1 court. Vanja Vidanovic and Lavander then won the No. 2 match with a 7-3 tiebreaker score.
The match’s lead grew to 2-0 after Apisah was a straight-set winner at No. 2 singles.
However, the Grizzlies got consecutive points with victories from juniors Justine Lespes and Stephanie Fernandez at No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively. Lespes defeated Vujacic by 6-2, 6-3 scores before Fernandez won by identical 6-4 set scores against Isabella Perez.
That tied the match at 2-2.
However, Keiser would regain the lead, 3-2, behind a win in straight sets by Yvette Schmucker at No. 4 singles.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.