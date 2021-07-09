Georgia Gwinnett College national championship women’s tennis team players Maria Genovese, Tereza Koplova and Selina Pichler have been named to the At-Large Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Academic All-District student-athletes were chosen by a vote among sports information directors within the district after achieving 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year and having strong athletic achievements. The At-Large category consist of student-athletes competing in beach volleyball, bowling, competitive cheer and dance, golf, lacrosse, swimming and diving, and tennis.
All-district team selections are now eligible for Academic All-America honors.
Genovese, a junior English major, captured the NAIA individual national championship and played No. 1 singles for GGC’s NAIA national championship team during the 2020-21 season. The Lewisville, Texas, native had a 24-1 singles record during the 2020-21 season to earn first NAIA All-America team and Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles and doubles All-America team honors. She received the ITA south region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award.
Koplova also received first NAIA All-America team honors in 2021 after playing on the Grizzlies’ No. 1 doubles team and being the No. 2 singles player. The sophomore psychology major has posted a 38-1 record in singles matches during her three-year collegiate career, helping GGC win NAIA national team titles in 2019 and 2021. She is a two-time ITA singles All-American and was an honorable mention NAIA All-American in 2019.
Pichler, a freshman, earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in her first year of eligibility. The psychology major had a 20-1 singles record this spring. She was a first-team NAIA All-American and ITA singles and doubles All-American. She was the 2020 ITA Rookie of the Year.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 23-0 record to post its second straight undefeated season. The program has won five straight NAIA national championships and sixth national title in program history.
