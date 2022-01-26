LAWRENCEVILLE — Members of the NAIA defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team won decisive points to open the spring season with an impressive 5-2 victory Wednesday against NCAA Division II No. 5-ranked University of West Alabama at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (2-0) have now recorded victories during the 2021-22 season against nationally ranked opponents from NCAA Division II and Division III collegiate ranks. The team defeated Emory University 6-1 during the fall season.
GGC’s strong play against West Alabama started in doubles with the tandem of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez winning six of the seven games on the No. 1 court.
Meanwhile, sophomores Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler came out ahead in four of the first five games on the No. 2 doubles court that had gone to deuce scores. The Grizzlies built on the 4-1 lead with two more victories to capture the doubles point, 6-2, for a 1-0 advantage in the match score.
“It was a competitive and good doubles match. We played so good at the net with our volleys. Our practices have been really good and it prepared us for this match,” said Lysykh.
“The No. 2 doubles match was huge," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "It could have gone either way. Iryna and Selina really stepped up on critical points and played fearless. Usually when you play confident and stay together you’re going to find success in those situations. Also, the performance by Maria and Stephanie at No. 1 doubles was unbelievable and gave us a quick victory.”
The positive momentum carried over into singles with the hosts winning the first set on five of the six courts. Lysykh stretched the lead to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-3 victory on the No. 4 court. Pichler followed with a win at No. 2, by identical 6-2 set scores, and Fernandez clinched the team victory behind a 6-3, 6-1 triumph in the No. 6 match.
Junior Tereza Koplova rounded out GGC’s spring opening winners with a 6-0, 6-3 victory on the No. 5 court.
“This was a great win," Hodges said. "It was our best victory in the 10 spring season openers in our program history. The way that we beat a talented top-5 NCAA Division II West Alabama team bodes well for us in the future.”
