OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team opened play in the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship with a convincing 4-0 victory against No. 8 seed Kansas Wesleyan University during Friday’s quarterfinal action.
The Grizzlies (3-0) quickly grabbed the doubles point by winning 12 of the 13 games. Senior Angel Carney teamed with junior Justine Lespes for the first doubles triumph with a 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court. Minutes later, senior Tereza Koplova and sophomore Cassidy Mataia secured GGC’s 1-0 match advantage by winning all six games at No. 3 doubles.
GGC’s strong play continued in singles as the team won all three additional match points without dropping a game.
Junior Iryna Lysykh, two-time most valuable player of the NAIA outdoor championships, defeated Kyra Nolan on the No. 4 court before classmate Stephanie Fernandez was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Kaitlyn Wrye on the No. 6 court.
Then, Lespes clinched the quarterfinal victory by winning all 12 games against Kira McGrown at No. 3 singles. She improved to 3-0 on the young season.
Georgia Gwinnett College will face No. 5 seed SCAD Savannah in the semifinal round on Saturday, February 4, starting at 8 a.m. central time. The Bees knocked off No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan University 4-1 behind four straight-set singles victories on Friday.
“It was a strong performance today in singles and doubles, with great energy from all the players," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "We were really focused today on areas we need to work on for our upcoming matches, with SCAD Savannah next up in the semifinals.”
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.