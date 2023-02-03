OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team opened play in the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship with a convincing 4-0 victory against No. 8 seed Kansas Wesleyan University during Friday’s quarterfinal action.

The Grizzlies (3-0) quickly grabbed the doubles point by winning 12 of the 13 games. Senior Angel Carney teamed with junior Justine Lespes for the first doubles triumph with a 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court. Minutes later, senior Tereza Koplova and sophomore Cassidy Mataia secured GGC’s 1-0 match advantage by winning all six games at No. 3 doubles.

Recommended for you