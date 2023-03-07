LAWRENCEVILLE — With strong contributions throughout the lineup, the No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team picked up a resounding 7-0 victory against No. 23-ranked William Woods University (Missouri) Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (12-1) recorded their eighth straight win, with the last seven dual matches coming in a sweep.
GGC won all six singles matches in straight sets. The hosts won 36 of the 39 games in four of those victories. Senior Tereza Koplova picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory on the No. 2 court. Then, classmate Angel Carney earned a 6-0, 6-1 triumph in the No. 5 match, a feat duplicated by junior Eva Siska at No. 6 and junior Justine Lespes on the No. 3 court.
Junior Iryna Lysykh picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles while junior Teodora Jovic rounded out the winners with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) triumph on the No. 1 court.
The Grizzlies won 12 games in doubles action, with the sophomore Cassidy Mataia and Lespes pairing for the clinching point in a 6-0 triumph on the No. 1 court. Carney and Jovic were also victorious on the No. 3 doubles court by a 6-0 score.
“The team is improving with each match and they’re really playing with a purpose. That showed in the match scores. We’ve got a really talented group and I’m looking forward to the players continuing this type of play on the court,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
