LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players swept the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional singles and doubles titles in two highly competitive matches Thursday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The championship matches were conducted after rain suspended tournament play Sunday.
In the doubles finale, the No. 3 doubles tandem of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez earned a hard-fought 9-7 triumph over the top-seeded GGC team of junior Tereza Koplova and sophomore Eva Siska.
Later in the day, Siska captured the regional crown by defeating sophomore teammate Selina Pichler in a three-set thriller. The No. 5-seeded Siska won the opening set 7-5 before Pichler, the No. 3 seed, squared the match with a 6-4 score in the second set. Siska rebounded to capture a third-set tiebreaker by a 10-3 score.
Siska and the Genovese-Fernandez tandem will now compete for NAIA titles at the ITA Cup from October 14-17 in Rome, Georgia. All players and doubles teams that made it to the semifinal round of the South Regional are eligible to be selected as at-large qualifiers to compete for individual NAIA national championships at the ITA Cup. National qualifiers will be announced after all other regionals are completed.
