LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team improved to 3-0 on the young spring season with a pair of 7-0 victories Saturday against NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College (N.C.) at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies earned dominant victories in singles action during the first match, with four players winning by 8-0 scores. The team won 48 of the 53 games in the matches.
“Our women looked very impressive in the two 7-0 wins," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We have some new faces in the lineup that continue to get better on a daily basis. We look forward to that improvement to continue in our next competition.”
Junior Maria Genovese picked up a pair of victories on the No. 1 court. Meanwhile, she teamed with freshman Eva Siska for two impressive wins at No. 1 doubles. Siska won all 16 games in her two singles matches on the No. 4 court.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova won two matches at No. 2 singles to improve to 3-0 on the season. Freshman Selina Pichler also remained undefeated in singles action on the season with two wins on Saturday. The duo both picked up 6-0 and 6-1 wins.
Senior Emerald Able recorded an 8-0 victory at No. 5 singles in her first 2021 match. Freshman Marta Maestro went 2-0 in singles action for the day, while classmate Nikolina Pjanic was an 8-0 winner at No. 6 singles in the second match of the day. The Maestro-Pjanic tandem won both doubles matches to round out the winners.
