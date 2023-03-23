LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team extended its winning streak to 10 consecutive matches with a 7-0 victory against McPherson College (Kans.) on Thursday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (14-1), ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, have won their last nine matches by sweep scores.
GGC quickly won the doubles point as the No. 1 pairing of junior Justine Lespes and sophomore Cassidy Mataia picked up a 6-1 victory and the senior duo of Angel Carney and Tereza Koplova was victorious 6-4 on the No. 2 court.
In singles, junior Stephanie Fernandez gave the hosts a 3-0 lead by winning all 12 games in the No. 5 match. Carney sealed the match victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win on the No. 4 court.
Mataia won all 12 games in the No. 2 match against Grace Maxey, the No. 17-ranked singles player in the NAIA’s Central Region, as posted by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Lespes, the reigning NAIA Women’s Tennis National Player of the Week, remained undefeated in singles action with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 victory against a regionally ranked opponent. She stands No. 5 in ITA’s latest NAIA singles national rankings.
Junior Teodora Jovic rounded out the winners with a straight-set triumph (6-4, 6-2) against Camila Sanchez, the Central Region’s No. 8-ranked singles player.
“We continue see improvement individually and as a team in each match. Cassidy (Mataia) performed exceptionally well today against a strong opponent,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.