LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team earned a dominant 7-0 home victory against No. 4 William Carey University (Miss.) Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The victory was the 32nd straight for the program.
“Our women were extremely dominant today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We beat a good William Carey team 7-0. That speaks volumes about where we are currently as a team. I’m looking to see us improve even more throughout the season.”
The Grizzlies (13-0) quickly grabbed the doubles point for a 1-0 lead by winning 12 of the 13 games on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler won all six games at the top of the doubles lineup before the No. 3 freshmen duo of Iryna Lysykh and Ale Ferrer earned a 6-1 victory.
GGC posted straight-set victories across all six of the singles matches. Pichler won all 12 games on the No. 3 court to give the hosts a 2-0 dual match lead. Adding to the team’s score were junior Maria Genovese, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on the No. 1 court; Koplova, at 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 2 match; and Lysykh, who registered a 6-2, 7-6 (1) victory at No. 4.
Freshman Marta Maestro earned a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles and Ferrer was victorious by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 5 court to complete the strong performances by the four-time defending NAIA national champions.
