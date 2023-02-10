Carney backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Angel Carney in action during the NAIA Indoor Championship on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Hassan Khan/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-ranked NAIA Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team returned to its winning ways with a strong 5-2 victory against NCAA Division III national power Emory University on Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

GGC (5-1) used strong play in doubles to grab the matches’ first point. Senior Angel Carney and junior Justine Lespes teamed to win all six games on the No. 2 court before the junior duo of Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez clinched the point with a 6-3 triumph on the No. 1 court.

