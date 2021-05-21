MOBILE, Ala. – Top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College continued its strong play at the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament with its third straight 4-0 match victory, the latest coming Friday morning in the women’s tennis semifinals against No. 4 seed Indiana Wesleyan University at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (22-0) will now play No. 2 seed Keiser University (Fla.) in the national championship match on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. This marks the seventh straight season that the team has advanced to the NAIA national championship match, winning the previous four occasions and five total titles since 2014.
GGC captured the match’s doubles point with a pair of 6-3 victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. The first victory of the morning came from freshmen Iryna Lysykh and Ale Ferrer, who teamed to win the last five games in order to seal their No. 3 doubles match. Then, a few minutes later, the No. 2 team of junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska completed its victory to wrap up doubles play.
The Grizzlies also earned three decisive victories in singles action to complete the semifinal win in less than two hours of court time. Freshman Selina Pichler was victorious 6-0, 6-1 on the No. 2 court for the team’s second point. Lysykh followed by winning all 12 games at No. 3 singles to put the team on the verge of the match victory.
“I thought our play in singles was phenomenal. Selina and Iryna got us two really quick points and that allowed our other players to not spend a lot of time on court. We will be well rested heading into (tomorrow’s) final,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
The match clincher came from freshman Marta Maestro with a 6-1, 6-3 over Aynara Armas on the No. 5 court.
“The doubles matches were competitive, with Indiana Wesleyan playing well. However, our players stepped up their efforts," Hodges said. "As usual, doubles set the tone for the match. That 1-0 lead in the match allowed the girls to calm down and play absolutely flawless throughout singles. We’re now set up to play for a national championship tomorrow.”
