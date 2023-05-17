Lespes serve.jpg

Justine Lespes prepares to serve during Georgia Gwinnett College's tennis match on March 23, 2023.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. — The No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament after a 4-0 sweep of No. 15 Loyola University (La.) on Wednesday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.

The Grizzlies (18-1) quickly captured the doubles point behind victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. Seniors Angel Carney and Tereza Koplova won six of the seven games for the first triumph at No. 3 doubles. Then, juniors Stephanie Fernandez and Eva Siska teamed for a 7-5 victory on the No. 2 court to clinch the point.

