MOBILE, Ala. — The No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament after a 4-0 sweep of No. 15 Loyola University (La.) on Wednesday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
The Grizzlies (18-1) quickly captured the doubles point behind victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. Seniors Angel Carney and Tereza Koplova won six of the seven games for the first triumph at No. 3 doubles. Then, juniors Stephanie Fernandez and Eva Siska teamed for a 7-5 victory on the No. 2 court to clinch the point.
GGC continued the positive momentum in singles action with Fernandez winning 12 of the 13 games on the No. 6 court. Carney then won by identical 6-0 set scores at No. 5 singles to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage.
Junior Justine Lespes clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the No. 2 court.
The Grizzlies have won seven NAIA national title, including six straight titles. Wednesday’s victory improved the program to 32-1 all-time in NAIA postseason action.
“It was a great start for us across the board. I was proud of how we stepped up today. We competed hard and were focused from the start. It’s always good to get the first round nerves out of the way and the team handled everything well today,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to play No. 10 seed St. Thomas University (Fla.) in the quarterfinal round of the NAIA National Championship tournament on Thursday, May 18, from the Mobile Tennis Center, starting at noon.
