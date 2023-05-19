Carney volley.jpg

Angel Carney in action during Georgia Gwinnett College's tennis match on March 23, 2023.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. — The No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team used a fast start in doubles and strong play throughout singles for Friday’s 4-1 semifinal victory over No. 6 Southeastern University (Fla.) to advance to the championship match of the NAIA national tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.

GGC (20-1) has reached the championship match in all nine seasons of the program’s postseason eligibility, winning seven national titles.

