LAWRENCEVILLE – Collecting a pair of 4-0 victories, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team achieved its 10th win of the season with more dominating play Saturday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (10-1) began the day by defeating No. 9 William Carey University (Mississippi) and then coming back for a triumph against Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas).
In both matches the team used strong doubles play to grab early momentum. The debut of junior Justine Lespes and sophomore Cassidy Mataia as a team produced a 6-0 victory against the nationally ranked Crusaders. The doubles point came after a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 court by juniors Stephanie Fernandez and Iryna Lysykh.
The strong play carried over into singles as the Grizzlies won three matches in straight sets to secure the win.
Senior Tereza Koplova picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the No. 2 court. It was followed by a 6-1, 6-2 win by Lespes in the No. 3 match and Fernandez clinched the victory by winning 12 of the 13 games in the No. 6 match.
In Saturday’s afternoon dual match, the Lespes-Mataia team was leading 5-1 on the No. 1 court before the Grizzlies registered a pair of 6-0 victories in the other two doubles courts to take a 1-0 lead. The Fernandez-Lysykh doubles team was victorious on the No. 2 court after senior Angel Carney and junior Teodora Jovic won in their first match on the No. 3 court.
GGC captured its three singles matches by winning 36 of the 38 games across the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 courts. Lespes collected the first triumph by 6-0, 6-0 scores in the No. 4 match. Mataia registered a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 and that performance was matched by Fernandez at No. 6 – securing the match-clinching point for the second time on the day.
The Grizzlies began a stretch of playing four matches within a four-day stretch.
“Changing some of the doubles teams gave us really good energy all day. It helped set the tone for both matches. We’ve been working a lot on doubles. Cassidy (Mataia) and Justine (Lespes) played really well together today. Teodora and Stephanie played with good energy in singles to help lead the team,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
