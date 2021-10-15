ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players fill half of the semifinal matches in singles and doubles competitions after Friday’s matches of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center.
Sophomores Eva Siska and Selina Pichler recorded straight-set singles triumphs, while GGC’s two seeded doubles teams also earned quarterfinal victories.
Siska advanced to the ITA Cup semifinals for the second straight fall by defeating Tsvetanka Trifonova from Blue Mountain College (Miss.). The No. 4 seed cruised to a straight-set victory with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph. Siska will face top seed Nicole Coopersmith from Keiser University (Fla.) in the semifinal round.
Pichler picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory against Teodora Jovic from Union College (Ky.) in Friday’s quarterfinal. She is the only unseeded player not to reach the semifinal and will now play No. 2 seed Stephanie Petit from Montreat College (N.C.).
Classmate Iryna Lysykh fell 6-2, 6-2 to Coopersmith in a quarterfinal match to round out GGC’s singles qualifiers in the 16-player draw.
In doubles, the top-seeded team of senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez earned a quarterfinal victory against a team from SCAD Savannah. The tandem won the opening set 6-2 before closing out the match with a 6-3 victory in the second set.
The No. 4 seeded team of Pichler and Lysykh won a hard-fought three-set match over a team from Indiana Wesleyan. The Grizzly duo rallied in the quarterfinal by winning the second set 6-3. The momentum carried over into the third-set tiebreaker, winning 10-4 to secure the victory.
The ITA Cup determines individual singles and doubles national champions.
“Selina (Pichler) played really well in singles to take down a really good player and the No. 3 seed, while Eva (Siska) has continued her strong play this fall," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Having two doubles teams in the semifinals is a great accomplishment for our program. Selina and Iryna rallied from a set down and trailed in the second set. They found a way to defeat a good doubles team.”
