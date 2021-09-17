LAWRENCEVILLE – All six of the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team’s seeded singles players advanced within the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional draw following action Friday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The victories moved the Grizzlies into the tournament’s Round of 16, with matches taking place Saturday, September 18.
Senior Maria Genovese, the top seed, began defense as the two-time regional champion with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. The top half of the draw also featured No. 4 seed junior Tereza Koplova, who had a 6-0, 3-0 advantage before her opponent retired. Then, No. 5 seed sophomore Eva Siska picked up a 6-2, 6-0 triumph.
Meanwhile, sophomore Selina Pichler, the No. 3 seed, picked up a 6-2, 6-1 triumph and No. 6 sophomore Stephanie Fernandez was pushed to three sets before winning a tiebreaker 10-6. Fernandez forced the deciding set with a 6-4 win in the second set.
Sophomore Iryna Lysykh, the No. 2 seed, rounded out first-day winners with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
Doubles play will be added to the tournament action on Saturday. GGC has three seeded teams: No. 1 Siska-Koplova, which will play a quarterfinal match at 9 a.m.; No. 2 Pichler-Lysykh, playing at 8 a.m.; and No. 3 Genovese-Fernandez, also playing a Round of 16 match at 8 a.m.
“We played extremely well on all of the courts and will look to keep the momentum going into a busy Saturday (with Round of 16 play in singles and doubles)," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Stephanie had a big win after being down a set to a good player. She fought back and found a way to win."
