LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players combined for 11 victories during Saturday’s action at the Grizzly Open on the GGC Tennis Facility courts.
The strong performances will have Grizzlies playing in both singles semifinal matches and the doubles championship match, with play scheduled to start Sunday, October 10, at 8 a.m.
Junior Tereza Koplova, the singles draw’s No. 4 seed, picked up three victories to reach the semifinals. Her busy day began with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the morning against an opponent from North Carolina Wesleyan University. Koplova then rallied to earn a hard-fought three-set victory in the Round of 16 against an opponent from Alabama State University. She won the second set by a 6-1 score and then won a dramatic third-set tiebreaker 12-10.
Koplova concluded the day with another marathon match against the No. 6 seed from SCAD Savannah (Georgia). The two players split the first two sets by 6-4 scores before the GGC player earned an 11-9 victory in the tiebreaker.
The junior will now face an opponent from Alabama State in one of the semifinal matches.
Meanwhile, sophomore Stephanie Fernandez also recorded three singles triumphs on Saturday, starting with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against an opponent from Alabama State. Later she won 12 of 13 games over an opponent from the University of West Georgia before advancing to the semifinals when her opponent had to withdraw.
In doubles action, the top-seeded team featuring sophomores Selina Pichler and Iryna Lysykh advanced to the championship match behind a pair of strong 6-2 triumphs. They defeated the No. 3 seed from SCAD Savannah (Georgia) in the semifinals. The GGC duo will face the No. 4 seed from SCAD Savannah on Sunday at 9 a.m. for the tournament title.
The Fernandez-Koplova team reached the semifinals with a 6-1 victory against a team from North Carolina Wesleyan. They then lost to the No. 4 team from SCAD Savannah by a 6-3 score.
