LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team showcased aspects of its winning culture while scoring a commanding 7-0 victory against NCAA Division II Lander University (S.C.) in Thursday’s 2023 spring dual match opener at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (1-0) have now won 60 straight dual matches and they are the six-time defending NAIA national champions.
Thursday’s victory also marked the first coaching triumph for new head coach Hannah Keeling in leading GGC’s women’s and men’s tennis programs.
“GGC is such a special place and I’m very privileged to be the head coach," Keeling said. "To get my first win with the women’s team is pretty great and I hope the first victory with the men comes on Saturday (vs. Belmont Abbey College at 11 a.m.).”
The women’s team won key points and games in doubles to sweep all three doubles matches for the 1-0 advantage to swing early momentum in favor of the hosts. The No. 1 doubles team of senior Angel Carney and sophomore Cassidy Mataia used an early break to pick up a convincing 6-2 victory against Landers’ Millie Elsborg and Emily Ineson.
Senior Tereza Koplova and freshman Justine Lespes had consecutive strong return games to close out the No. 3 court match by a 6-3 score.
The junior tandem of Stephanie Fernandez and Iryna Lysykh made its fourth match point count in a hard-fought 7-5 victory against Sina Albersmeier and Roberta Armani on the No. 2 court. Fernandez served the winning point in the match.
“Two of those doubles teams are brand new, but they already have the winning mindset that’s in this program,” said Keeling.
The winning ways continued in singles, with GGC players recording five straight-set triumphs to secure the match victory.
Carney did not drop a game to complete a perfect GGC debut, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. Minutes later, Fernandez gave the hosts a 3-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on the No. 6 court.
Koplova played her part by defeating Landers’ Chiara Gerbino 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the important match-clinching fourth point.
Lysykh picked up a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles before Lespes captured her GGC singles debut behind a strong 6-1, 6-3 performance on the No. 3 court.
Junior Teodora Jovic, the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked singles player, rallied from dropping the first set to win a marathon three-set match on the No. 1 court. She came back to win the second set 6-4 to force a deciding third set against Albersmeier. Then, Jovic raced out to an 8-4 lead in the tiebreaker and closed out the match by winning the final two points to complete the comeback.
“It was a very promising start to the season, winning 7-0 and playing good tennis throughout the lineup," Keeling said. "Tereza (Koplova) set a great example for everyone on the team, contributing to a good team win at No. 3 doubles and then getting the clinching singles point. We’ll examine how we played today and, as always, strive to get better for our next time on the court.”
