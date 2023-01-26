Fernandez serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Stephanie Fernandez serves during the doubles finals at the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team showcased aspects of its winning culture while scoring a commanding 7-0 victory against NCAA Division II Lander University (S.C.) in Thursday’s 2023 spring dual match opener at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (1-0) have now won 60 straight dual matches and they are the six-time defending NAIA national champions.