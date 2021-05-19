MOBILE, Ala. – The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wasted little time in defeating No. 18 seed Reinhardt University 4-0 in a Round of 16 match Wednesday at the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament from the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
GGC advances to face No. 8 seed SCAD Savannah (Georgia) in a quarterfinal match Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
The Grizzlies (20-0) got off to a fast start with victories on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts capturing the match’s doubles point. Junior Maria Genovese teamed with freshman Eva Siska to clinch the point with a 6-2 triumph at No. 2 doubles. That came after the freshmen tandem of Ale Ferrer and Iryna Lysykh won six of the seven games at No. 3 doubles.
Freshmen paved the way for the Grizzlies in singles with all three points being secured by players making their NAIA National Championship site debuts.
Marta Maestro won all 12 games on the No. 6 singles court to give GGC a 2-0 advantage. Ferrer picked up a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Tayla Kruger at No. 5 singles for the team’s third point. A few minutes later, Lysykh clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory on the No. 4 court.
Wednesday’s victory improved the Grizzlies’ all-time team record to 24-1 in matches at the NAIA national tournament.
