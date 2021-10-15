ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players recorded five victories to begin play in the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup on Thursday afternoon from the Rome Tennis Center.
The ITA Cup determines individual singles and doubles national champions.
Sophomore Eva Siska, the No. 4 seed in the singles draw, opened the tournament with a straight-set victory by 6-4, 6-1 scores against Ana Zavala from William Woods University. She will now face Tsvetanka Trifonova from Blue Mountain College (Miss.) in the quarterfinal round on Friday, October 15, starting at noon.
Classmate Selina Pichler recorded an impressive 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Vanja Vidanovic from Keiser University (Fla.) in Thursday’s opening round. She will now face No. 3-seeded Teodora Jovic from Union College (Ky.) in the quarterfinals.
Then, sophomore Iryna Lysykh earned a hard-fought straight-set victory against Aisha Niyonkuru of Xavier University (La.). Lysykh won the opening set in a tiebreaker 8-6 before closing out the match with a 6-4 score in the second set. She will face top-seeded Nicole Coopersmith from Keiser on Friday.
In doubles, GGC’s two seeded teams recorded straight-set first-round victories. The top-seeded duo featuring senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez picked up a 6-2, 6-1 triumph against a team from Tennessee Wesleyan University. They will face a team from SCAD Savannah in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the No. 4-seeded team of Pichler and Lysykh recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory against a tandem from Loyola University of New Orleans. The GGC team advances to face a team from Indiana Wesleyan University on Friday.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s third doubles team of junior Tereza Koplova and Siska lost in straight sets to the No. 2 seed from Montreat College (N.C.).
“Going 5-1 made for a strong first day," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "It’s impressive to have three singles players alive in the national quarterfinals. Selina played well to take out a good player from Keiser. Maria and Stephanie are a very quality doubles team and they’re really starting to gel on the court. The girls will be ready for tomorrow’s challenges.”
