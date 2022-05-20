MOBILE, Ala. — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis program has advanced to the final match of the NAIA National Championships for the eighth consecutive postseason after posting a 4-0 victory against No. 5 seed Montreat College (N.C.) in Friday afternoon’s semifinals at the Mobile (Ala.) Tennis Center.
GGC (16-0) will be facing a familiar opponent across the court in the national championship match — No. 2 seed Keiser University (Fla.). The Grizzlies and Seahawks will conclude the tournament for the fourth consecutive postseason (2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018).
Against Montreat, late rallies in doubles gave Georgia Gwinnett College a 1-0 advantage against an opponent that was making its national semifinal debut.
Sophomores Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler won the last four games on the No. 2 court. The two teams split the first four games before the Grizzlies’ duo got a break of serve to take command of the match. Pichler served several aces during the following game to hold a 4-2 advantage. Lysykh later served out the match for the 6-2 victory. The team remains undefeated for the season.
Moments later, sophomores Ale Ferrer and Liza Velykorodna were victorious 6-3 to clinch the important doubles point.
Sophomores also paved the way for GGC in singles. Lysykh earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the No. 4 court before Ferrer won the last two games of her No. 3 match for a 6-1, 7-5 triumph. That victory put GGC on the brink of its eighth straight national championship match.
Sophomore Stephanie Fernandez provided the clinching point on the No. 5 court with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
“Our doubles play was big," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "That point set us up well in the match. Four points are needed to advance in postseason play. We’re familiar with being in these positions (semifinals at the NAIA National Championships), while Montreat was playing in its first national semifinal. They played very well. However, our players don’t panic at crucial moments in matches of this magnitude."
