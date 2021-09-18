LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players make up three of the four semifinalists in the singles and doubles draws of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional following Saturday’s action at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Second-seeded Iryna Lysykh recorded a pair of straight-set singles triumphs to reach her first semifinal at the regional. The sophomore defeated an opponent from Reinhardt University 6-0, 6-3 in the morning match before winning 12 of 13 games against an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Lysykh will face No. 3 seed Selina Pichler, who defeated No. 6 seed and GGC sophomore teammate Stephanie Fernandez 7-5, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match. Earlier in the day Pichler had a 6-0, 6-1 victory against an opponent from SCAD Atlanta.
Sophomore Eva Siska, the No. 5 seed, has advanced to play in the other singles semifinal match.
In doubles, the top-seeded team of junior Tereza Koplova and Siska cruised in their quarterfinal match by winning eight of the nine games against a team from SCAD Atlanta. The GGC team will face the No. 4 seed from Tennessee Wesleyan in Sunday’s semifinal play.
Meanwhile, the other semifinal features an all-GGC affair.
“I am very happy about having all three of our doubles teams making the semifinal, while we have taken care of business in singles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I’m looking forward to our players continuing their fine play on Sunday.”
