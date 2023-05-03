The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament being played Tuesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 20, at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
The Grizzlies (17-1) are scheduled to open the championship Wednesday, May 17, with a Round of 16 match against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 15 seed Loyola University (Louisiana) and No. 18 Holy Cross College (Indiana).
GGC is making its ninth national championship appearance and has a 31-1 all-time record in the NAIA tournament. The program has captured seven national titles, including six straight championships.
The team enters the postseason on a 13-match winning streak after defeating No. 7 Middle Georgia State University 6-1 on April 22.
Junior Stephanie Fernandez leads the team with a 15-0 singles record, highlighted by a 12-0 mark on the No. 6 court. Senior Angel Carney has posted a 14-0 record in singles action this spring, with 12 triumphs coming on the No. 5 court.
Junior Justine Lespes has twice been named the NAIA National Tennis Player of the Week. She also has a 14-0 singles record, with 10 victories featured on the No. 3 court. Classmate Iryna Lysykh stands 11-2 in singles in 2023, including a 10-1 record on the No. 4 court.
In doubles, Lespes leads the team with a 14-2 record that features a 7-0 mark with sophomore Cassidy Mataia on the No. 1 court. Mataia overall stands 13-1 in doubles action this spring.
Carney has posted a 13-3 doubles record, highlighted by a 7-1 mark on the No. 2 court and a 5-1 record in matches played at No. 3 doubles.
The Fernandez-Lysykh doubles pairing has won nine of its 10 matches this season, including all eight matches played on the No. 2 court. Fernandez has compiled a 12-1 overall doubles record and Lysykh has posted 10 wins this season.
