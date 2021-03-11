LAWRENCEVILLE – Familiar faces returned to the top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team lineup in a 7-0 home victory against Indiana University East on Thursday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (12-0) got contributions from junior Maria Genovese, sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Liza Velykorodna in various roles in the match. Genovese teamed with Velykorodna for a 6-0 victory on the No. 2 doubles court. Then, the No. 1-ranked NAIA singles player cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Koplova won by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 2 singles court to capture the match’s clinching fourth point. Earlier, she had teamed with freshman Selina Pichler to win 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Senior Emerald Able and freshman Ale Ferrer won six of seven games on the No. 3 doubles court to complete the Grizzlies strong doubles play and capture the opening doubles point.
Freshman Marta Maestro and Pichler each won all 12 games in their singles matches on the No. 6 and No. 3 courts, respectively, to push GGC’s lead to 3-0. Freshman Iryna Lysykh, the current Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA National Player of the Week, picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles. Ferrer rounded out the team’s winners with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph on the No. 5 court.
“We played very well today and I am excited that we’re back at full strength. It felt great to have Liza (Velykorodna) back in a doubles capacity. Once we get her ready to go, we’re going to become a really dangerous team to face,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.
