LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team picked up two commanding home wins against NCAA Division II University of Montevallo (Ala.) Friday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies recorded a 7-0 victory in the morning match before picking up a 5-0 triumph later in the day. The wins improved GGC to 10-0 on the season with all of the wins coming on the team’s home court.
Freshman Selina Pichler went 4-0 for the day with a pair of singles and doubles victories. Two of the wins came with freshman Nikolina Pjanic in doubles. The duo picked up a 6-2 victory on the No. 1 court in the afternoon match. She then registered a pair of straight-set wins at No. 1 singles Friday.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh recorded two wins at No. 2 singles, including the clinching fourth point in the morning match. She then came back to score a 6-2, 6-1 victory in singles action during the afternoon.
Classmate Eva Siska lost just five games to score two wins on the No. 6 court for the day. Freshman Marta Maestro rounded out the daily double performers, including a pair of singles victories on the No. 4 court.
“This was a big day for Selina Pichler, who moved into the No. 1 singles spot to pick up some good wins for us," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We had several players step up to meet challenges. This is the reason why you recruit 10 players to create a deep roster. I am super proud of every player who participated in this match.”
