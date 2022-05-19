MOBILE, Ala. — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team relied on a balanced performance to defeat No. 9 seed Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NAIA National Championship from the Mobile (Ala.) Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (15-0) won the doubles point by identical 6-2 scores on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts to grab the early 1-0 advantage. Senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez were victorious at the top of the doubles lineup. The sophomore tandem of Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler clinched the doubles point on the No. 2 court.
The strong play carried over into singles as GGC players won the first set on all six courts.
The team’s three singles points came within a 15-minute span of each other. Genovese won 12 of the 13 games in her No. 1 match while Lysykh was victorious by 6-2, 6-2 scores on the No. 4 court.
Moments later, Fernandez won by identical 6-3 set scores at No. 5 singles to secure GGC’s victory. This was the second straight match in which she has recorded the match-clinching point.
Georgia Gwinnett College has won six NAIA national championships, including five straight titles. The program has a 29-1 all-time record in national tournament history.
“Our singles play was outstanding today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges. "It was flawless, with several impressive wins. We’re feeling good physically after two matches and heading into (Friday’s) semifinals. Maria (Genovese) played really well today against a strong opponent, losing only one game at No. 1 singles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.