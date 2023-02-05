Fernandez serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Stephanie Fernandez serves during the doubles finals at the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has swept its way to the championship match of the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship with a 4-0 victory against SCAD Savannah (Georgia) in Saturday’s semifinal action.

That has set up a showdown between the Grizzlies (4-0), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, and Keiser University (Florida), the No. 2 seed, in Sunday’s final match. Both teams have won all of their weekend matches by 4-0 scores.

Recommended for you