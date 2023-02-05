OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has swept its way to the championship match of the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship with a 4-0 victory against SCAD Savannah (Georgia) in Saturday’s semifinal action.
That has set up a showdown between the Grizzlies (4-0), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, and Keiser University (Florida), the No. 2 seed, in Sunday’s final match. Both teams have won all of their weekend matches by 4-0 scores.
GGC was once again dominant in doubles to grab an early 1-0 lead in the match against SCAD Savannah. Senior Angel Carney and junior Justine Lespes teamed to win all six games on the No. 2 court while the No. 3 duo of senior Tereza Koplova and sophomore Cassidy Mataia picked up a 6-1 victory.
All of the match’s singles points were captured with straight-set victories. Junior Stephanie Fernandez recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win on the No. 6 court. Lysykh followed with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles. Then, Carney clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the No. 5 encounter.
“We stuck to our game plan and executed a great performance against a good team. Now we’re excited about playing in tomorrow’s championship match,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
