MOBILE, Ala. — A second straight 4-0 victory has put the No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team in the semifinal round of the NAIA Championship tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.
This time the Grizzlies (19-1), the six-time defending national champions, defeated No. 10 seed St. Thomas University (Florida) Thursday afternoon in quarterfinal action.
A pair of 6-1 triumphs on the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles courts helped GGC capture the first point of the match. Seniors Angel Carney and Tereza Koplova combined for a victory at No. 3 doubles while juniors Stephanie Fernandez and Eva Siska picked up a triumph on the No. 2 court.
The team quickly scored singles wins on the No. 2 and No. 5 courts before inclement weather postponed play for nearly two hours. Junior Justine Lespes won 12 of 13 games at No. 2 singles for the team’s second point.
Carney extended GGC’s lead to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles. She now has a 16-0 record for this season.
Following the weather delay, junior Teodora Jovic clinched the match victory with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at the top of the singles lineup.
GGC has yet to drop a point at the NAIA Championship tournament after defeating No. 15 seed Loyola University (Louisiana) by a 4-0 score on Wednesday.
“Today was one of our best performances of the season. I was very proud of how we performed throughout the lineup. We came together as a team and it showed, especially in our doubles play,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
