Koplova shot.jpg

Tereza Koplova waits to return a serve in a Georgia Gwinnett College women's tennis match.

 GGC Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. — A second straight 4-0 victory has put the No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team in the semifinal round of the NAIA Championship tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.

This time the Grizzlies (19-1), the six-time defending national champions, defeated No. 10 seed St. Thomas University (Florida) Thursday afternoon in quarterfinal action.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.