After being the nation’s No. 1-ranked NAIA team throughout the spring season, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has been named the top seed for the 2021 NAIA Championship tournament, scheduled May 18-22 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Alabama. The NAIA national office announced tournament details Monday.
The Grizzlies, coached by Chase Hodges, bring a 19-0 record into postseason play. They defeated No. 3 seed Xavier University (Louisiana), No. 4 seed Indiana Wesleyan University and No. 5 Montreat College (North Carolina) during the regular season.
As the No. 1 seed, GGC has been awarded a first-round bye into the Round of 16 of the national tournament. They will wait until May 19 at 9 a.m. (central time zone) to play the winner of the opening-round match between No. 16 seed San Diego Christian College (California) and No. 17 seed Reinhardt University (Georgia).
GGC holds a 23-1 record all-time in matches at the NAIA Championship tournament play in winning five national titles, including four straight.
